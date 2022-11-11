Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-11-11 pm EST
293.80 PTS   -4.03%
02:30pCanada, Nigeria target oil and gas methane emissions with new laws
RE
02:08pUS West faces power reliability issues from growing use of renewables
RE
01:46pSector Update: Energy Stock, Crude Oil Putting Up Sizable Friday Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US West faces power reliability issues from growing use of renewables

11/11/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mountain View Wind Repowering

(Reuters) - A group responsible for power market reliability in Western North America said the growing use of renewable generation will require the region to boost planning reserves in coming years to help maintain grid reliability.

The Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) said in a recent reliability assessment that planning reserve margins for 2023 rose from 16.9% in 2021 to 18.3% in 2022 due in part to the increase in variable resources, like wind and solar, that only produce power when the wind blows or the sun shines.

That means electric companies will have to hold more resources to account for that increased variability to maintain system reliability.

"If nothing is done to mitigate the long-term risks within the Western Interconnection, by 2025 we anticipate severe risks to the reliability and security of the interconnection," WECC said in the assessment.

The problem will get worse over time since most western states have committed to aggressive clean energy targets and the federal government plans to spend billions on clean energy development under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Over the next decade, WECC said entities in the West plan to retire nearly 26 gigawatts (GW) of mostly coal and natural gas-fired resources, and build close to 80 GW of mostly solar, wind, and battery storage.

WECC, however, noted that reliability through 2025 increased in the latest assessment compared with last year.

That's due to actions taken after the August 2020 heat wave forced California's grid operators to impose rotating outages.

Those actions included the addition of almost 3,000 megawatts of mostly battery storage and the delayed retirement of several plants like the Jim Bridger coal plant in Wyoming and the Haynes and Scattergood gas plants in California.

"Delaying retirements provides entities more time to determine how to mitigate risks once these plants retire," WECC said.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:30pCanada, Nigeria target oil and gas methane emissions with new laws
RE
02:08pUS West faces power reliability issues from growing use of renewables
RE
01:46pSector Update: Energy Stock, Crude Oil Putting Up Sizable Friday Gains
MT
01:43pCOP27: Israel says big boost in gas supply to Europe will take years
RE
01:29pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:16pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Set for..
MT
01:13pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
12:50pDesert Mountain Energy Provides Update on McCauley Helium Processing Facility
MT
11:36aU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down by 5%…
RE
09:40aNatural Gas Rises on Weaker than Expected Storage Print, Cool Forecasts
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral