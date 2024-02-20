
By Scott DiSavino
       Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a 3-1/2-year low on Tuesday on forecasts for mild weather and
low heating demand through early March, near record output and a drop in global gas prices to their lowest in months.
    Traders also noted U.S. gas inventories remained much above normal levels for this time of year, while the amount of gas
flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained low due to ongoing work at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.
    Analysts forecast gas stockpiles were currently around 22% above-normal levels for this time of year.
    Gas prices were down about 37% so far in 2024, prompting some producers to plan to reduce drilling this year. Still, analysts
said gas output could increase because oil prices are high enough to encourage producers to drill in shale basins like the
Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota, where oil wells produce a lot of associated gas.
    Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.3 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at
$1.576 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 2020, which was the height of COVID-19 demand
destruction.
    With the front-month down 41% over the past three weeks, speculators boosted their net short futures and options positions on
the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to the most since March 2020.
    
    SUPPLY AND DEMAND
    Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.6 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.
    Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through March 6, except for
a couple of colder than normal days over the weekend of March 2-3.
    With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 130.3 bcfd this
week to 117.5 bcfd next week.
    The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on the Friday before the long U.S. Presidents Day weekend, while its
forecast for next week was lower.
    Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February,
down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
    Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur
in late February.
    The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global
prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
    Global gas was trading around $8 per mmBtu, which was near an eight-month low at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF)
benchmark in Europe and a 33-month low at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia.
        
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended    Year ago     Five-year         
                                                                     Feb 16        Feb 9       Feb 16       average    
                                                                    Forecast      Actual                    Feb 16     
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):                             -82           -49          -75         -168            
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):                                 2,453         2,535        2,205        2,019           
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average                            21.5%         15.9%                                     
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)                       Current Day    Prior Day   This Month   Prior Year    Five Year
                                                                                              Last Year     Average      Average
                                                                                                             2023      (2018-2022)
 Henry Hub                                                            1.59         1.61         2.44         2.66         3.60
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)                                        7.55         7.45         16.52        13.04        14.39
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                                             8.57         9.35         16.87        14.39        14.31
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                                               
 Two-Week Total Forecast                                          Current Day    Prior Day   Prior Year     10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                                             Norm         Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                                        289           322          315          364          358
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                                         4             4           21            9            7
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                                        293           326          336          373          365
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                                                            
                                                                   Prior Week     Current     Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                   Week                    Last Year   (2019-2023)
                                                                                                                       Average For
                                                                                                                          Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                                            105.9        105.1        105.3        101.3         92.4
 U.S. Imports from Canada                                                  8.8          8.9          8.8          8.7          9.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                                                          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                                                       114.7        114.1        114.1        110.0        101.7
                                                                                                                                  
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Exports to Canada                                                    3.5          3.5          3.5          2.6          2.7
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                                                    6.5          6.4          6.4          5.8          5.2
 U.S. LNG Exports                                                         13.9         13.5         13.4         12.8          8.4
 U.S. Commercial                                                          13.7         14.8         12.1         14.1         16.3
 U.S. Residential                                                         22.1         24.0         18.6         22.6         27.6
 U.S. Power Plant                                                         32.3         35.0         31.9         30.3         29.3
 U.S. Industrial                                                          24.5         25.0         23.8         24.1         25.4
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                                           5.2          5.2          5.2          5.2          5.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                                                    2.7          2.8          2.5          2.7          2.7
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                                         0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                                                  100.7        107.0         94.2         99.1        106.7
 Total U.S. Demand                                                       124.6        130.3        117.5        120.3        123.0
                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam   Current Day   Prior Day       2023      2022         2021      
                                                                  % of Normal   % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal
                                                                    Forecast     Forecast      Actual       Actual       Actual
 Apr-Sep                                                               79           77           83           107          81
 Jan-Jul                                                               81           79           77           102          79
 Oct-Sep                                                               81           80           76           103          81
                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                        
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA                                                                               
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended
                                                                     Feb 23       Feb 16        Feb 9        Feb 2       Jan 26
 Wind                                                                  13           11           14            9            7
 Solar                                                                 3             4            3            3            2
 Hydro                                                                 6             7            7            7            6
 Other                                                                 1             1            1            2            2
 Petroleum                                                             0             0            0            0            0
 Natural Gas                                                           41           41           38           40           43
 Coal                                                                  15           16           16           18           22
 Nuclear                                                               20           21           21           20           19
                                                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                                          
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                   
 Henry Hub                                                   1.55         1.53                                       
 Transco Z6 New York                                        1.59         1.33                                       
 PG&E Citygate                                             2.83         2.89                                       
 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South)                         1.41         1.44                                       
 Chicago Citygate                                           1.48         1.55                                       
 Algonquin Citygate                                         2.99         2.50                                       
 SoCal Citygate                                           1.92         2.45                                       
 Waha Hub                                                 0.73         0.95                                       
 AECO                                                     1.20         1.25                                       
                                                                                                                                  
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                                                             
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                        
 New England                                             33.00        33.00                                       
 PJM West                                                23.50        26.75                                       
 Ercot North                                             20.75        11.50                                       
 Mid C                                                   65.00        64.00                                       
 Palo Verde                                              20.25        24.50                                       
 SP-15                                                   19.50        21.75                                       
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)