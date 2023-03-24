US natgas prices slump after mild winter leaves big surplus: Kemp

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas
inventories are nearing the end of winter well above average,
causing futures prices to slump close to their lowest level in
real terms in three decades.
Despite several days of shattering cold immediately before
Christmas, the winter was fairly mild across the main population
centres of the United States, depressing gas consumption.
Working stocks in underground storage amounted to 1,900
billion cubic feet on March 17, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA), the highest for the time of
year since 2020 and before that 2017.
Stocks were 242 billion cubic feet (+15% or +0.54 standard
deviations) above the prior ten-year seasonal average (“Weekly
natural gas storage report”, EIA, March 23).
The seasonal storage surplus was a total transformation from
a deficit of 263 billion cubic feet (-8% or -0.98 standard
deviations) on Jan. 1 and 427 bcf (-13% or -1.52 standard
deviations) on Sept. 9.
Chartbook: U.S. gas inventories and prices
LNG EXPORT INTERRUPTION
Gas production climbed to a record 35,804 billion cubic feet
in 2022, an increase of 3.7% compared with 2021 and a compound
annual rate of 4.1% over the last decade.
But liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased to a
record 3,866 billion cubic feet, an even faster increase of 8.6%
compared with 2021.
However, almost all the increase occurred in the first half
of the year, when exports were up almost 17%, before the
explosion at Freeport LNG in June 2022.
After the explosion shuttered the plant, exports in the
second half of the year were up by less than 1% compared with
the prior year.
HOT SUMMER, MILD WINTER
The sudden shift in the production-export balance was
initially masked by an unusually hot summer boosting
air-conditioning demand and power producers’ gas consumption.
Across the Lower 48 states, the number of
population-weighted cooling degree days for the three summer
months from June to August 2022 were fourth-highest in records
dating back to 1895.
The number of cooling degree days was +68 (+7% or +1.30
standard deviations) above the 10-year average, according to
data compiled by the National Centers for Environmental
Information (NCEI).
But as the hot summer gave way to a mild winter, the
underlying surplus in the production-consumption balance was
unmasked (“Residential energy demand temperature index”, NCEI,
Feb. 10).
Despite an exceptionally cold few days before Christmas, the
total number of population-weighted heating degree days for the
three winter months from December to February was the seventh
lowest on record.
The number of population-weighted heating degree days from
December to February was -152 (-6% or -0.99 standard deviations)
below the prior-ten year average.
SURPLUS PRESSURES PRICES
The relative lack of heating demand pushed the gas market
into a substantial seasonal surplus almost continuously since
the middle of September, with the exception of a couple of weeks
in late December.
As inventories have trended higher compared with the normal
trajectory, prices have come under sustained pressure.
Front-month futures prices had sunk to just $2.15 per
million British thermal units on March 23, in only the 1st
percentile for all trading days since 1990, after adjusting for
inflation.
In real terms, futures prices have slumped from $4.01 (40th
percentile) on Jan. 3 and $9.92 (89th percentile) on Aug. 22.
The re-opening of Freeport LNG following repairs and safety
assessments should eliminate some of the surplus in the market
over the next year.
But ultra-low prices are sending the strongest possible
signal to producers to reduce well drilling and completions,
while encouraging gas-fired power generators to run for more
hours at the expense of coal-fired competitors.
