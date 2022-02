Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into evergreen sectors less sensitive to geopolitical instability.

There were fears that Germany's decision to put the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project on hold because of tensions over Russian aggression in Ukraine could trigger withholding of natural gas, and energy shortages in Europe.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1732ET