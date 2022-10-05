Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  News
  Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:38 2022-10-05 pm EDT
324.47 PTS   +1.36%
03:41pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise for Third Day in a Row
MT
03:30pSector Update: Energy
MT
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.36% to Settle at $6.9300 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Down Sharply as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

10/05/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields resumed their climb.

European governments should consider temporary measures to curb prices in the continent's natural-gas market, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, amid growing trepidation about an energy crisis during winter heating season.

Strategists warn that European economies and financial markets could come under severe strain if energy shortages occur.

"If we have a cold winter, it's going to get very ugly," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1716ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:41pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise for Third Day in a Row
MT
03:30pSector Update: Energy
MT
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.36% to Settle at $6.9300 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:47pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising With Wednesday Increases in Crude Oil ..
MT
01:24pTotalEnergies to continue shipping Russian LNG as long as no EU sanctions -CEO
RE
01:24pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:40pCanada releases draft guidance on new oil and gas project emissions
RE
12:33pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop, Tr..
MT
12:06pWall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices
RE
11:50aNational Bank Notes Canada's Trade Surplus in August Is Smallest This Year as Lower Com..
MT
More news
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish