Utilities Down Sharply as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields resumed their climb.

European governments should consider temporary measures to curb prices in the continent's natural-gas market, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, amid growing trepidation about an energy crisis during winter heating season.

Strategists warn that European economies and financial markets could come under severe strain if energy shortages occur.

"If we have a cold winter, it's going to get very ugly," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

