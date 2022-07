Shares of power producers ticked down, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Spain and Portugal pushed back against a European Union plan that would require countries to curb their natural-gas consumption by 15% in an emergency situation, saying the blanket proposal doesn't account for differences between European countries.

