Shares of power producers fell sharply, as traders ditched the stock-market safe haven, seeking high yields in the Treasury market.

Shares of Virginia utility AES tumbled after it warned it would sell a minority stake in its liquefied natural gas in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-23 1732ET