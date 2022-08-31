Utilities Down on Yield Concerns -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell amid concerns about rising Treasury yields.

The yield on the two-year Treasury fell but completed the largest monthly gain since March, bringing it close to multi year highs.

California's grid operator said hotter-than-normal temperatures over the next week would "strain the grid," requesting voluntary reductions of electricity usage during peak-demand hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting today and running through Labor Day Weekend.

Electricity prices have soared to records in Europe alongside natural-gas futures as a result of the Russian embargo.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1733ET