Utilities Shares Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into sectors perceived as riskier.

Signs that the Omicron variant may cause less serious illness than earlier Covid-19 strains have encouraged investors to sell bonds and pursue riskier bets.

The European Union has proposed treating nuclear energy and natural-gas investments as similar to renewables over coming years in pursuit of a carbon-neutral economy, but the approach faces criticism from some of the bloc's governments. The draft recommendation, which needs approval from EU governments and the European Parliament, underlines the political controversy already stirred up by environmental policies in Europe, despite broad public support for action to prevent climate change.

01-03-22 1729ET