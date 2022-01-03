Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Delayed USA - 01/03 03:44:34 pm
178.6216 PTS   +2.28%
05:50pU.S. natural gas prices rise as cold freezes wells
05:29pUtilities Shares Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
05:04pEnergy Shares Gain as Oil Prices Continue to Climb -- Energy Roundup
Utilities Shares Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup

01/03/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into sectors perceived as riskier.

Signs that the Omicron variant may cause less serious illness than earlier Covid-19 strains have encouraged investors to sell bonds and pursue riskier bets.

The European Union has proposed treating nuclear energy and natural-gas investments as similar to renewables over coming years in pursuit of a carbon-neutral economy, but the approach faces criticism from some of the bloc's governments. The draft recommendation, which needs approval from EU governments and the European Parliament, underlines the political controversy already stirred up by environmental policies in Europe, despite broad public support for action to prevent climate change. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

01-03-22 1729ET

04:01pEnergy Stocks Adding to Monday Advance Amid Rising Commodity Prices
MT
03:52pNextDecade delays Rio Grande LNG decision until second half
RE
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.28% to Settle at $3.8150 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:38pEnergy Stocks Surging Monday as Crude Oil Climbs
MT
12:51pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise, Bond Yields Start 2022 Sharp..
MT
09:34aEU denies trying to 'bury' green investment plan with Dec. 31 release
RE
09:24aEnergy Stocks Rally Premarket Monday
MT
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral