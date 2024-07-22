Shares of power producers traded broadly higher, with gains spread amid power generators and solar companies.

U.S. natural gas futures bounced back from the more than two-month lows reached late last week. Near-term weather patterns have cooled for much of the U.S., but heat is forecast to pick up in subsequent weeks.

"While storage remains elevated, hedge funds are holding heavy short positions which can create knee-jerk type short covering rallies especially when seasonally (5-year average) prices more times than not trend higher into late August," Dennis Kissler, of BOK Financial, said in a note.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-24 1739ET