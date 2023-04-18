Utilities Shares Slide -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers slid as investors rotated out of defensive sectors.

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that a Berkeley, Calif., ordinance banning natural-gas lines in new construction illegally interferes with federal law, rejecting the city's attempt to scale back reliance on the fossil fuel through building codes.

The European Union's parliament approved legislation to tax imports based on the greenhouse gases emitted to make them, clearing the final hurdle before the plan becomes law and enshrines climate regulation in the rules of global trade for the first time.

