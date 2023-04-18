Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:40:21 2023-04-18 pm EDT
117.85 PTS   +2.99%
05:49pUtilities Shares Slide -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pEnergy Shares Rise as Oil Prices Climb Modestly -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:29pClean Energy Fuels, Tourmaline Oil Announce $70 Million Deal to Develop Natural Gas Stations
MT
Utilities Shares Slide -- Utilities Roundup

04/18/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
Shares of power producers slid as investors rotated out of defensive sectors.

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that a Berkeley, Calif., ordinance banning natural-gas lines in new construction illegally interferes with federal law, rejecting the city's attempt to scale back reliance on the fossil fuel through building codes.

The European Union's parliament approved legislation to tax imports based on the greenhouse gases emitted to make them, clearing the final hurdle before the plan becomes law and enshrines climate regulation in the rules of global trade for the first time.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1748ET

05:49pUtilities Shares Slide -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pEnergy Shares Rise as Oil Prices Climb Modestly -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:29pClean Energy Fuels, Tourmaline Oil Announce $70 Million Deal to Develop Natural Gas Sta..
MT
03:35pSector Update: Energy Stocks Steady Late Tuesday
MT
03:28pPermian in spotlight as energy dealmaking gathers steam
RE
03:15pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:06pPG&E Unit Says California Regulator Confirms Company Reduced Emissions by More than 20%..
MT
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.00% to Settle at $2.3660 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:58pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:46pUS Oil Stocks to Remain 'Rangebound' on Expected 'Lackluster' Q1 Earnings, BofA Says
MT
