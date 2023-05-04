Shares of power producers rose after another solid round of earnings.

Shares of San Francisco utility owner PG&E rallied after it posted a sharp increase in first-quarter natural-gas utility revenue.

Shares of Sempra rose after the San Diego utility owner logged similarly robust growth in first-quarter gas revenue.

Utilities have succeeded in passing on higher electricity and commodity costs to customers, making their first-quarter revenue growth rate one of the strongest among the 11 S&P 500 industry groups, according to data from Refinitiv.

