Utilities Up Slightly as Momentum Builds in Sector -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders rode the upward momentum in one of the only S&P 500 sectors to be in the green for the year to date.

Authorities are investigating attacks on four power substations in Washington state that left more than 14,000 without power on Christmas Day.

Three Japanese companies said they reached deals with Omani and U.S. producers for mid- to long-term natural-gas supplies, seeking to cushion the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on energy budgets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1726ET