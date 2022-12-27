Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:46 2022-12-27 pm EST
239.63 PTS   +2.77%
05:27pUtilities Up Slightly as Momentum Builds in Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pEnergy Up on Supply-Demand Shifts -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Weaken with Late Decline for WTI Crude
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Up Slightly as Momentum Builds in Sector -- Utilities Roundup

12/27/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose as traders rode the upward momentum in one of the only S&P 500 sectors to be in the green for the year to date.

Authorities are investigating attacks on four power substations in Washington state that left more than 14,000 without power on Christmas Day.

Three Japanese companies said they reached deals with Omani and U.S. producers for mid- to long-term natural-gas supplies, seeking to cushion the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on energy budgets. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1726ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
05:27pUtilities Up Slightly as Momentum Builds in Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pEnergy Up on Supply-Demand Shifts -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Weaken with Late Decline for WTI Crude
MT
03:45pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.00% to Settle at $5.2820 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:48pSector Update: Energy Stocks Gaining Strength After WTI Crude Oil Climbs P..
MT
01:22pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:46pExchange-Traded Funds Lower, US Equities Mixed Amid China Reopening
MT
09:42aNextDecade Increases Sale of LNG to ENN to 2 Million Tonnes Per Annum
MT
09:23aGerman companies plan to invest more in Africa in 2023
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral