Uzbekistan hit by interruptions in natural gas supply - Interfax

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Natural gas supplies in the central
Asian nation of Uzbekistan are being interrupted because
neighbouring Turkmenistan has suspended exports amid low
temperatures, Interfax cited the Uzbek energy ministry as saying
on Tuesday.
Uzbekistan has in turn halted electricity exports in order
to guarantee energy resources on the domestic market, Interfax
said. Uzbekistan is suffering from persistent energy shortages.
Turkmenistan this week suspended all exports of natural gas
to Uzbekistan and 20% of electricity exports because of
extremely cold weather, the Uzbek ministry was quoted as saying.
"Although the throughput capacity of pipelines and main
electric grids is enough to satisfy current maximum demand,
there are problems providing energy resources to consumers due
to a lack of resources," Interfax cited the ministry as saying.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev harshly criticized those
responsible for the energy sector at a meeting on Monday and
dismissed three senior officials, Interfax said.
Last month Uzbekistan signed a deal with Turkmenistan for an
extra 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas for the
winter season, an Uzbek source told Reuters.
Uzbekistan, which itself produces around 52 bcm of natural
gas per year, has been importing around 15 million cubic metres
of gas daily.
Cold snaps in early December forced Tashkent to shut most
natural gas filling stations at night for vehicles, except for
public transport, to direct it to households.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren
Editing by Mark Potter)