BHP Group said it will suspend its Australian nickel operations later this year following a sharp fall in prices for the battery metal.

The world's biggest miner by market value said its Nickel West mining and processing operations and its West Musgrave project will be shuttered from October.

The company intends to review the decision by February 2027, it said.

BHP said that the global nickel market is facing a glut and that price forecasts for the rest of the decade have fallen sharply as a result.

