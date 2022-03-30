Corporate emitters fall far short of climate goals, investors say

* Climate Action 100+ issues second annual stocktake
* Just 17% of 166 firms have sufficient mid-term targets
* Expects companies to face pressure in AGM season
LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The heaviest-emitting companies
have yet to take the steps needed to align their businesses with
the world's mission to cap global warming, an investor group
said on Wednesday, adding it expected shareholders to ramp up
the pressure for action.
Climate Action 100+ is the leading group of investors
pushing for faster action from the 166 companies responsible for
over 80% of corporate emissions. Its more than 600 members
manage a collective $65 trillion in assets.
However, the group has come under fire from campaigners for
not pushing companies to do more, and its latest report, the
group's second annual stocktake, prompted further criticism.
The CA100+ found only 17% of the companies had set
medium-term targets in line with meeting the goal of capping
warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above the
pre-industrial average by 2050. The same number had produced a
quantified decarbonisation strategy.
CA100+ said it wanted to see a "substantial shift" in
target-setting by companies and expected investors to pressure
boards in the upcoming season for annual general meetings,
although it doesn't force members to vote a certain way.
"This AGM season is going to be really critical in terms of
investors signaling whether they consider companies to have
moved sufficiently far or fast in their climate strategies,"
said Stephanie Maier, Global Head of Sustainable and Impact
Investment at GAM Investments and current chair of the global
Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee.
Isobel Mitchell, Research & Engagement Manager at
responsible investment NGO ShareAction, said CA100+ was far from
achieving the change needed at companies and should set and
require members to commit to minimum escalation expectations.
"Members need to be held to a higher standard if the
initiative is to succeed," she added.
The group flagged year-on-year improvements in the
initiative's three original goals.
More than 90% had board oversight of climate change, 69% had
committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner and
89% had committed to align with or support the recommendations
of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, a
framework to disclose business risks and opportunities.
But regardless of sector, none of the companies assessed had
demonstrated that its financial accounts were drawn up using
assumptions consistent with getting to net-zero by 2050, the
group said.
"The consistent failure of companies and their auditors to
reflect climate change risks in company accounts exposes much of
the lofty corporate rhetoric for the greenwash it is," Charlie
Kronick, Senior Programme Adviser at Greenpeace, said.
"The 1.5 degrees transition threatens the core business
model of many polluting companies so shareholders must now call
time on those Chairs of audit committees and auditors who
continue to approve such glaringly inadequate financial
statements."
Among electric power companies, the CA100+ stocktake found
less than a third had a plan to phase out coal consistent with
keeping the global temperature rise below even 2 degrees
Celsius, CA100+ said, citing data from Carbon Tracker Initiative
(CTI).
Within the oil and gas sector, almost two-thirds of
companies were approving projects that are inconsistent with
getting below 2 degrees, it added.
"Severe climate events are escalating far faster than
investors are escalating their engagement with heavy emitters,"
said Guillaume Pottier, Stewardship Campaigner with NGO Reclaim
Finance.
"How CA100+ investors vote at companies developing new coal,
oil, and gas projects will be a litmus test to determine whether
engagement can become a force for change or whether it will
remain an excuse to delay bolder action and avoid divestment."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Barbara Lewis, Alexandra
Hudson)