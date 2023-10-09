Oct 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs does not see any immediate major effect on near-term oil market inventories from the attacks in Israel over the weekend, it said in a note.

It, however, added that the attacks reduce the likelihood of normalization of the country's relations with Saudi Arabia, and the associated boost to Saudi production over time.

Hamas' assault on Israel drove oil prices higher as markets priced in fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, a day after Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history.

Oil was up over $3 a barrel in Asian hours on Monday, with benchmark Brent crude trading around $87 a barrel at 0623 GMT.

Goldman, in the note dated Sunday, said it continues to forecast that Brent will climb to $100 by June 2024, while noting that there has been no impact to current global oil production at this early stage.

"Along with the decline in oil prices over the last two weeks, and limited evidence for large draws in global commercial visible oil inventories over the past three months, this weekend's developments reduce the probability of an early unwind of the Saudi production cuts."

The escalating conflict reduces the likelihood of a near-term normalization in Saudi-Israeli relations, Goldman said, adding it still expects Saudi will unwind its extra 1 million barrels-per-day production cuts only gradually by the first quarter of 2025.

A more likely scenario, where Saudi crude production stays flat at 9 million barrels per day in 2024, would raise its December 2024 Brent price forecast to $104, the bank said.

Goldman said the conflict also raises the threat of broader regional tensions re-escalating, and risks to its Iranian production projections are now tilted to the downside.

Any 100,000 barrels-per-day decline in Iran's 2024 production relative to the baseline would raise the end-2024 Brent oil price by just over $1 per barrel, it added. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)