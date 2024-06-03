OPEC+ Agrees to Extend Production Cuts in Bid to Boost Oil Prices

The deal likely signals oil prices will remain elevated through the U.S. presidential election. .

OPEC+ decision on production cuts may be 'incremental negative' for oil prices

The decision by OPEC+ to begin unwinding some voluntary oil-production cuts in the fourth quarter could be a minor drag on crude prices, an analyst says.

Oil prices book largest monthly loss of 2024 as traders await OPEC+ decision on production cuts

Oil futures end lower as traders await a weekend decision on production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

New Zealand's Biggest Energy User Commits to Long Term

Rio Tinto announced new 20-year power supply deals that will keep Tiwai Point aluminum smelter operational long term, giving the hungriest energy consumer in New Zealand a new lease on life.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on the U.S. rig count, PetroChina , Seatrium's business outlook, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Fall More Than Expected

Oil stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels - a greater decline than was expected.

Big Oil Companies Will Just Keep Getting Bigger

ConocoPhillips is the latest to bulk up as investors pay up for size.

Oil prices could turn volatile if OPEC+ fails to extend production cuts this weekend

OPEC+ members have incentive to avoid drama this weekend when they decide whether to extend production cuts.

A New Way to Make Solar Panels Cheaper Outside China

The biggest investor in U.S. solar manufacturing is embracing a new technology that reduces the cost of producing the panels.

Brookfield in Talks for $6.59 Billion Deal for France's Neoen

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire France's Neoen in a deal that values the renewable-power producer's equity at $6.59 billion.

