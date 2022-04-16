Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Petroleum Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX
Real-time USA  -  04/14 08:34:09 pm BST
398.83 PTS   +2.88%
04/13Oil traders to cut Russian oil purchases from May 15 - sources
RE
04/13YELLEN TO CHINA : Help stop Russia's war in Ukraine or lose standing in the world
RE
04/13Canadian dollar rallies on rare half-point rate hike
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/16/2022 | 04:04am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Kharkiv

(Reuters) - President Zelenskiy said up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in the war with Russia and 10,000 have been injured, as fighting continued in Mariupol and bombs again hit Kyiv.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine said it was trying to break Russia's siege of Mariupol as fighting raged around its key port and the massive Illich steel works, which Russia said was in its hands.

* The United States believes two Ukrainian missiles hit Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva, causing Russian casualties, a senior official said, countering Moscow's claim that the missile cruiser sank because of an onboard explosion and more than 500 sailors were evacuated.

* Russia's defence ministry said it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv overnight with cruise missiles and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.

DIPLOMACY, BUSINESS

* Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and top finance officials will attend next week's IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington and meet G7 and other officials, sources said, the first such in-person opportunity of the war.

* Russia warned the United States of "unpredictable consequences" if the West continues its "irresponsible militarization of Ukraine," the Washington Post said.

* Zelenskiy asked Biden to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," along with North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria, the Washington Post said. A White House spokesperson said, "We will continue to consider all options to increase the pressure on Putin."

* Ukraine's biggest steelmaker, Metinvest, told Reuters its would never operate under Russian occupation and that Ukraine had lost access to 30% to 40% of its metallurgy production capacity in Mariupol.

QUOTES

"The successes of our military on the battlefield are really significant, historically significant. But they are still not enough to clean our land of the occupiers. We will beat them some more," Zelenskiy said.

(Compiled by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX
04/13Oil traders to cut Russian oil purchases from May 15 - sources
RE
04/13YELLEN TO CHINA : Help stop Russia's war in Ukraine or lose standing in the world
RE
04/13Canadian dollar rallies on rare half-point rate hike
RE
04/13Top Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision
RE
04/13YELLEN TO CHINA : Help stop Russia's war in Ukraine or lose standing in the world
RE
04/13Indian shares end lower as financials and automakers weigh
RE
04/13Delta sees 'meaningful' profit as travel demand hits 'historic' levels
RE
04/13Exclusive - China's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
RE
04/13Vegas, Macau...Dubai? Global casinos raise bets on gambling in the Gulf
RE
04/13India's Industrial Output Rises at Faster Rate in February on Low Base Effect
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Petroleum Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish