Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Precious Metals Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:35:10 2023-03-10 am EST
2387.44 PTS   -0.01%
03:12aUK goods imports fell around 9% in January, as exports edge down
AN
02:20aWheaton Precious Metals Posts Lower FY22 Net Earnings
MT
03/09Wheaton Precious Metals Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK goods imports fell around 9% in January, as exports edge down

03/10/2023 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The UK saw a sharp drop in goods imports in January, official data showed on Friday, as exports edged lower.

The UK Office for National Statistics released figures on the country's balance of payments with the rest of the world.

The value of goods imports fell 8.7% to GBP50.8 billion in January from the month before, or by 9.3% after accounting for the effect of inflation.

Exports of goods fell 1.8% to GBP31.6 million, or by 1.0% account to inflation.

This resulted in a trade in goods deficit of GBP19.3 billion, narrowed by GBP4.3 billion from December.

"Lower gas prices reduced fuel imports in value terms from non-EU countries; when the effect of inflation is removed, fuel imports increased," ONS said.

In the three months to January 2023, the total trade in goods and services deficit - excluding precious metals - widened by GBP3.5 billion to GBP27.6 billion, as exports fell by more than imports.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX
03:12aUK goods imports fell around 9% in January, as exports edge down
AN
02:20aWheaton Precious Metals Posts Lower FY22 Net Earnings
MT
03/09Wheaton Precious Metals Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
03/09Wheaton Precious Metals Fourth-Quarter Profit Drops 43% on Lower Sales
MT
03/09Perth Mint faces London bullion body review over gold 'doping' charges
RE
03/09Sibanye-Stillwater Makes 168 Employees Redundant in South Africa
DJ
03/09Sino-Platinum Metals Earmarks 150 Million Yuan on New Subsidiary
MT
03/08Nissan to overhaul electric powertrains for EVs, hybrids in search of cost cuts
RE
03/08TSX futures rise ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
RE
03/07Mining Group Fresnillo Records Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Precious Metals Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral