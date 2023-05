LA PAZ, May 5 (Reuters) - Bolivia's senate early on Friday morning gave final approval to a so-called "gold law" aimed at strengthening the country's foreign currency reserves.

The law, which allows the central bank to monetize its gold reserves, will now be sent to President Luis Arce to sign it into law within 10 days.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)