(Alliance News) - As Carel Spa announced on Monday, for the second consecutive year the company was awarded the silver medal by Ecovadis, following an assessment covering four dimensions of Corporate Social Responsibility: Environment, Personnel and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

The confirmation of the silver medal is also linked to the improved overall score of 60/100-from 56/100 in 2022-which places the group in the top 16 percent of companies in its sector, up from 23 percent.

"For Carel, this is further confirmation of the soundness of its long-term strategy, which has environmental sustainability as the beacon that has guided it and will guide it for the coming years," he says. It also underscores the excellent results achieved in the ESG area thanks to the continuous improvement activities and the achievement of the goals set out in the "Multi-Year Sustainability Plan - Driven by the Future," the company note reads.

Carel Industries closed Monday's session up 1.6 percent to 25.60 per share.

