BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's exports of rare earths in April rose 3.3% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer were 4,574 tonnes last month, up from 4,427 tonnes a year ago, the data showed. (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)