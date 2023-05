BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $21 billion to $3.205 trillion in April, central bank data showed on Sunday.

China's gold reserves also rose slightly to $132.35 billion at end-April compared to $131.65 billion in March, according to central bank data. (Reporting by Laurie Chen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)