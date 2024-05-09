SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - China's rare earths exports in April edged down 0.2% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer stood at 4,566 metric tons last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

That compared to 4,709.6 tons shipped abroad in March and 4,574 tons in April 2023.

China accounts for 70% of rare earths mining globally and 90% of refined output, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Rare earths are used in products as varied as lasers, military equipment, electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics.

In the first four months of 2024, China shipped out 18,049.5 tons, a year-on-year increase of 10%. (Reporting by Amy Lv and Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing)