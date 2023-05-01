Advanced search
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX
Real-time USA  -  10:35:15 2023-05-01 am EDT
1239.50 PTS   +0.63%
SPOT GOLD GIVES UP GAINS AFTER US DATA, LAST DOWN 0.1%…

05/01/2023 | 10:16am EDT
SPOT GOLD GIVES UP GAINS AFTER US DATA, LAST DOWN 0.1%


© Reuters 2023
Chart S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Silver Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
