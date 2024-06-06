SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean and cotton companies on Thursday joined the biofuels and food lobbies to blast new rules for use of tax credits, increasing the odds the measure will be rejected by a Congress heavily influenced by farming interests.

Backlash for the measure represents the latest test in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's shaky relationship with the powerful agribusiness sector, which had supported his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

The new measure on tightening the use of tax credits was included in an executive order sent to Congress on Tuesday. It takes effect immediately but needs Congressional approval within four months to remain valid.

Abiove, which represents soybean processors including Bunge and Cargill, claim the move will make them less competitive, penalizing soy farmers and putting investment plans at risk.

According to Abiove, the measure will destroy value across the entire supply chain, force down prices paid to soy growers by 4% "and impact the current value of soy by up to 5%."

Soymeal futures rallied on Wednesday, a day after announcement of the measure, which affects firms deeply engaged in agricultural commodities, Arlan Suderman, chief economist at StoneX, said on Thursday in a morning commentary.

He said that because soybean processors and biofuel producers will essentially have higher tax costs and lower margins, "that loss of revenue is expected to shift some crush and biofuel activity to Argentina and to the United States, although the scope of that shift is not yet known."

Anec and Anea, which speak for grains and cotton exporters, said the measure reverses a set of rules benefiting commodities traders that has existed for 20 years, calling it "a grave institutional setback."

Both called on Congress to reject the rule immediately or else open an ample debate with the companies to discuss its impact.

Anec members alone account for 74% of Brazilian corn and soybean exports worth $66.86 billion, while Anea members made Brazil a leading cotton exporter on the world market, their joint statement said. (Reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo; additional reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasília; Editing by Leslie Adler)