By Kirk Maltais

U.S. soybean grain export inspections were only a fraction of the previous week's total, according to the Department of Agriculture's latest inspections report.

In its latest weekly report, the USDA says that soybean inspections for the week ended May 16 totaled 184,218 metric tons. That's down 57% from this time last week.

Wheat inspections also fell, dropping 46% to 205,612 tons for the week. Corn inspections, meanwhile, rose to 1.21 million tons for the week, up from 1 million tons.

The Philippines was the leading destination for U.S. wheat, at 64,099 tons. Mexico was the leading destination for corn at 266,642 tons, and Japan was the leading destination for soybeans at 57,622 tons.

CBOT grains are higher to start the week, with most-active corn up 1.8%, soybeans up 1.2%, and wheat up 5.2%.

To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-24 1154ET