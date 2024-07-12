CANBERRA, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices steadied on Friday but were headed for their biggest weekly fall since June last year, thanks to lackluster export demand and predictions of a large U.S. crop.

Wheat and corn futures fell and were also set for weekly declines, with both markets amply supplied.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) edged up 0.1% to $10.68-3/4 a bushel by 0114 GMT. It was down 5.4% over the week having slipped to $10.61-1/2 on Thursday, its lowest since 2020.

* CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $5.66-3/4 a bushel and was down 4% from last Friday's close, after hitting a three-month low $5.56 on Wednesday.

* CBOT corn slipped 0.4% to $4.09-1/4 a bushel and was heading for a 3.5% weekly loss. Prices are close to a four-year low reached in late June.

* All three crops fell sharply earlier in the week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. crop condition ratings has improved more than analysts had expected.

* Speculators are betting heavily on further price falls.

* Price moves then settled down as traders wait for a USDA supply and demand report due on Friday.

* Also helping firm prices was a sharp fall in the U.S. dollar on Thursday. A weaker dollar makes U.S. crops more affordable for buyers with other currencies. The dollar was steady on Friday.

* For corn, crop agency Conab on Thursday raised its estimate of Brazil's 2023/24 corn crop by 1.7 million metric tons.

* For wheat, France is set for a steep fall in exports and stocks this season due to a rain-hit harvest, farm office FranceAgriMer said, and the Rosario grains exchange said Argentina's 2024/25 crop would be around 500,000 metric tons smaller than it previously estimated due to a lack of rain.

* However, lower French and Argentinian output is offset by promising U.S. and Russian harvest prospects.

MARKETS NEWS

* A global index of stocks edged down and bond yields fell on Thursday, after U.S. inflation data boosted bets on interest-rate cuts while the yen surged against the dollar, raising questions about whether Japan intervened to boost its currency. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Rashmi Aich)