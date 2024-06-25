CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean and corn futures eased on Tuesday as traders assessed the impact of flooding and heat on crops in the central U.S.

Meanwhile, wheat fell under pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest and rain relief finally arriving in wheat producing areas of Russia and the Black Sea, analysts said.

More flooding hit parts of the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday after a weekend of thunderstorms caused excess water in some areas.

But the market is weighing the impact of the floods against the moisture's ability to mitigate the extreme heat seen over the last week, said Hightower Report analyst Randy Place.

Flooding typically does not become bullish for markets until traders have had time to see what was lost, he added.

"There's going to be a point where we're going to say, OK how many acres are going to be ruined?" he said. "That can cause a rally later in the summer but you don't always get it when the rains are falling."

Traders are for now assuming moisture will be more beneficial than not and expectations of large ending stocks kept a lid on any potential corn and soybean rallies, he said.

The July soybean contract was down 13 cents at $11.62-1/4 a bushel by 11:13 A.M. CDT (1613 GMT). July corn fell 6-1/2 cents to $4.27 a bushel.

Wheat also dipped as the U.S. harvest has marched ahead showing good yields, said Place.

He added that prices were further pressured by production forecasts from Russian crop consultancies stablising with improving weather after weeks of droughts and frost.

July CBOT wheat fell by 9-1/2 cents to $5.43 a bushel. (Reporting by Renee Hickman in Chicago; Additional reporting by Peter Hobson and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alexander Smith)