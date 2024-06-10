(Alliance News) - Dekel Agri-Vision PLC on Monday released an update on monthly production at the Ayenouan palm oil operation in Ivory Coast.

The West Africa-focused company aims to develop sustainable and diversified agriculture projects.

In May, 18,725 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches of palm were processed, down 23% from 24,301 tonnes a year previous.

Crude palm oil production fell 18% to 4,368 tonnes from 5,306 and sales declined 17% to 3,959 tonnes from 4,741.

Dekel improved the extraction rate at Ayenouan to 23.3% from 21.8%. Less positively, average prices were down 19% to EUR777 from EUR953 a year before.

Executive Director Lincoln Moore said: "The palm operation is continuing to be a strong performer with strong production, high historical CPO prices and excellent extraction rates. We remain well on track with market expectations for H1 2024, which we look forward to announcing next month."

Dekel shares were up 2.1% to 1.20 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

