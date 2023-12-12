Dec 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-backed and Jeff Zucker-led investment group RedBird IMI is in advanced talks to buy UK film and TV production firm All3Media in a deal worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.7954 pounds) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)