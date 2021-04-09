Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
CANADA STOCKS - TSX ends flat at 19,228.03

04/09/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toronto Stock Exchange sign adorns a doorway at the Exchange Tower building in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.00 percent to 19,228.03 

* Leading the index were Corus Entertainment Inc , up 7.0%, Methanex Corp, up 6.4%, and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, higher by 5.5%.

* Lagging shares were Denison Mines Corp, down 7.0%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, down 7.0%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, lower by 5.7%.

* On the TSX 93 issues rose and 128 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 26 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 183.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Nutrien Ltd and Organigram Holdings Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.61 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector climbed 0.67 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.44%, or $0.26, to $59.34 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.24%, or $0.15, to $63.05 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 10.3% for the year.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 7.01% 6.26 Delayed Quote.36.68%
GOLD -0.57% 1744.2 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.41% 62.98 Delayed Quote.21.66%
METHANEX CORPORATION 6.36% 49.86 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
NUTRIEN LTD. 0.10% 68.75 Delayed Quote.12.15%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.00% 19228.03 Delayed Quote.10.30%
SILVER -0.51% 25.267 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
WTI -0.61% 59.359 Delayed Quote.23.72%
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
METHANEX CORPORATION 49.86 Delayed Quote.6.36%
ENERPLUS CORPORATION 6.87 Delayed Quote.4.41%
BORALEX INC. 42.47 Delayed Quote.4.30%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 11.15 Delayed Quote.4.01%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 23.47 Delayed Quote.3.99%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. 23.92 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 59.2 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 5.25 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 11.42 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 4.97 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
