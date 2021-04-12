Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.14% to 19,201.28

04/12/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.14 percent to 19,201.28 

* Leading the index were Stantec Inc , up 3.4%, Imperial Oil Ltd, up 3.3%, and Corus Entertainment Inc, higher by 2.9%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 14.2%, Village Farms International Inc, down 9.9%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, lower by 9.4%.

* On the TSX 91 issues rose and 134 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 228.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Royal Bank Of Canada and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.32 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector climbed 2.46 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.52%, or $0.31, to $59.63 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.4%, or $0.25, to $63.2 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 10.1% for the year.


© Reuters 2021
