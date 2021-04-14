CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.17% to 19,171.66

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.17 percent to 19,171.66

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp , up 10.0%, Teck Resources Ltd, up 9.5%, and Whitecap Resources Inc, higher by 9%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 11.0%, Shopify Inc, down 5.1%, and First Majestic Silver Corp, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 85 issues rose and 141 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 205.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada, Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 4.61 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector slipped 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.27%, or $2.57, to $62.75 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.05%, or $2.58, to $66.25 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 10% for the year.