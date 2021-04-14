Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.17% to 19,171.66

04/14/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.17 percent to 19,171.66 

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp , up 10.0%, Teck Resources Ltd, up 9.5%, and Whitecap Resources Inc, higher by 9%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 11.0%, Shopify Inc, down 5.1%, and First Majestic Silver Corp, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 85 issues rose and 141 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 205.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada, Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 4.61 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector slipped 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.27%, or $2.57, to $62.75 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 4.05%, or $2.58, to $66.25 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 10% for the year.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 5.93% 10.01 Delayed Quote.21.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 66.3 Delayed Quote.22.09%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 9.97% 6.84 Delayed Quote.39.78%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -10.99% 3.24 Delayed Quote.115.38%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.14% 117.34 Delayed Quote.12.04%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.17% 19171.66 Delayed Quote.10.15%
SHOPIFY INC. -4.97% 1179.86 Delayed Quote.9.68%
SILVER 0.04% 25.41 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 3.91% 26.82 Delayed Quote.20.89%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 9.47% 27.16 Delayed Quote.5.76%
WTI 0.09% 62.847 Delayed Quote.24.00%
