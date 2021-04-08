CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.52% to 19,228.87

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.52 percent to 19,228.87

* Leading the index were Dye & Durham Ltd , up 9.9%, New Gold Inc, up 9.4%, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc, higher by 7.3%.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp, down 5.3%, Cascades Inc, down 3.4%, and Bausch Health Companies Inc, lower by 3.1%.

* On the TSX 164 issues rose and 63 fell as a 2.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 225.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Suncor Energy Inc and Tc Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.20 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector slipped 0.48 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.03%, or $0.02, to $59.79 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.17%, or $0.11, to $63.27 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 10.3% for the year.