Canadian stocks extend gains as global markets rally
01/09/2023 | 09:58am EST
(Reuters) - Canada's commodity-oriented main stock index opened higher on Monday, with energy firms leading gains as strong commodity prices lifted sentiment and investors clung to hopes of lower rate hikes from the world's largest economy.
At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.09 points, or 0.37%, at 19,887.6.
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)