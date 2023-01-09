Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:59 2023-01-09 am EST
19948.12 PTS   +0.67%
09:58aCanadian stocks extend gains as global markets rally
RE
08:31aCorrection: -- TSX Brief: Closed Up More Then 300 Pts and Above 19,800 Level on Friday; Gained More Than 400 Pts For the Week
MT
07:26aTSX futures set to extend gains as global markets rally
RE
Canadian stocks extend gains as global markets rally

01/09/2023 | 09:58am EST
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

(Reuters) - Canada's commodity-oriented main stock index opened higher on Monday, with energy firms leading gains as strong commodity prices lifted sentiment and investors clung to hopes of lower rate hikes from the world's largest economy.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.09 points, or 0.37%, at 19,887.6.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 103.83 Delayed Quote.4.89%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 7.84 Delayed Quote.4.81%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 3.66 Delayed Quote.4.57%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 5.905 Delayed Quote.4.33%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 9.54 Delayed Quote.4.26%
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 69.71 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC. 212.08 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.15 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.87 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 81.02 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
