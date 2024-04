April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally lower on Wednesday, pulled down by consumer discretionary stocks, as uncertainty around the interest rate cut trajectory of the Federal Reserve clouded investor sentiment.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.6 points, or 0.05%, at 22,063.5. (Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)