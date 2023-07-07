Today at 09:44 am

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, led by declines in financials and industrials, after a U.S. jobs report pointed to a resilient labor market.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.26 points, or 0.31%, at 19,749.43.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)