At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.26 points, or 0.31%, at 19,749.43.
(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
|Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09:53:31 2023-07-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19827.63 PTS
|+0.09%
|-0.51%
|+2.20%
|03:44pm
|TSX Brief: All of This After Index Had Gained Near 800 Pts Over Six Successive Winning Sessions, Up To and Including Tuesday of This Week
|MT
|03:44pm
|Financials, industrials stocks drag TSX at open
|RE
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, led by declines in financials and industrials, after a U.S. jobs report pointed to a resilient labor market.
At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.26 points, or 0.31%, at 19,749.43.
(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|19787.60 PTS
|-0.12%
|-0.51%
|-
|TSX Brief: All of This After Index Had Gained Near 800 Pts Over Six Successive Winning Sessions, Up To and Including Tuesday of This Week
|MT
|Financials, industrials stocks drag TSX at open
|RE
|TSX Brief: Index Down Another Near 50 Pts; Was Down Nearer 80 Pts, But Still Adding To Near 400 Pts Lost Over Last Two Straight Losing Days
|MT
|Canada Economics Brief: Deloitte Canada's Desjardins Says Today's Jobs Data "Solidifies Their [BoC] Intuition" In June When Surprised Market With Rate Hike
|MT
|Canada Economics Brief: But Deloitte Canada's Desjardins Notes Economy "Continuing To Tick Along" Despite Significant Rate Rises Over the Last Year
|MT
|Canada Economics Brief: Deloitte Canada's Dawn Desjardins Tells BNN Bloomberg TV Bank of Canada Will "Like the Relief of the Wage Side" of Today's Jobs Data
|MT
|Brief: Canada's Average Hourly Wages Rise 4.2% Y/Y in June; Lower Than The 5.1% Climb in May
|MT
|Brief: Canada's Unemployment Rate at 5.4% in June; MUFG Says Consensus Was for 5.3%
|MT
|Brief: Canada's Net Jobs Up 60,000 in June; MUFG Says Consensus Was for 20,000 Gains
|MT
|Valeura Energy Suspends Production at it Wassana Oil Field Offshore Thailand Following Ship Incident
|MT
|U.S. Brief: S&P Futures Down Near 0.1% and Nasdaq Down 0.2% Ahead of US Jobs Report at 8.30am ET
|MT
|U.S. Brief: S&P Futures Down 0.1% Ahead of US Jobs Report at 8.30am ET
|MT
|AGF Management Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets Rose 1.9% in June
|MT
|TSX posts biggest decline since March on rate hike worries
|RE
|Coveo Solutions Obtains Exemptive Relief Order from Quebec Regulator for its Substantial Issuer Bid
|MT
|Wild Fluctuations On TSX Continue; David Rosenberg On "Dirt Cheap" Canada Stocks and Central Banks "Flying Blind"
|MT
|TSX Brief: Index Down Near 400 Pts Over Two Straight Losing Days, Having Gained Near 800 Pts Over Prior Six Successive Winning Sessions
|MT
|TSX Brief: Index Has Now In Two Days Lost Half of Near 800 Pts Gained Over Prior Six Full Sessions
|MT
|TSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Thursday Trade Down 300 Pts, Adding To Near 100 Pts Lost Wednesday. On Flat Oil and Lower Gold Prices and Renewed Concerns Around Rate Path and Recession Across North America
|MT
|Toronto Stocks Down Sharply, Led by Financial and Tech Sectors
|DJ
|TSX Down 306 Points on Further Rate Hike Worries
|MT
|TSX Brief: Down Near 200 Pts On Lower Oil and Gold Prices, Adding To Near 100 Pts Lost Wednesday; Having Gained Near 800 Pts Over Prior Six Full Sessions
|MT
|Lithium Royalty Corp. Announced Normal Course Issuer Bid
|MT
|Meridian Mining Makes Fourth Installment Payment for the Cabacal Copper and Gold Project in Brazil
|MT
|K92 Mining Resumes Underground Operations at its Kainantu Mine Following a Fatal Accident Last Week
|MT
|BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD.
|+0.45%
|MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
|+0.13%
|OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
|+2.11%
|PRIMO WATER CORPORATION
|+0.65%
|EXTENDICARE INC.
|+0.28%
|OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
|+2.88%
|ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC.
|+2.94%
|NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.
|+0.94%
|ARITZIA INC.
|+0.29%
|CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
|-1.79%