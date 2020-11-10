Log in
Financials lift TSX as investors cheer vaccine developments
TSX rises 1.28% to 16,491.60
TSX gains on positive vaccine news, Biden win
Financials lift TSX as investors cheer vaccine developments

11/10/2020 | 10:30am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a one-month high on Tuesday, led by gains in financial shares, as positive COVID-19 vaccine developments boosted hopes of a faster economic revival.

* Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday a combination of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine booster produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in all healthy volunteers in an early-stage study.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.65 points, or 0.22%, at 16,512.51.

* Financials gained 0.8%, the most among the three major sectors trading higher.

* Energy stocks rose 0.6% as crude prices jumped about 1.5% as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the horizon outweighed the expected negative impact on fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus. [O/R]

* Limiting market gains, material stocks, which include precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.5%.

* Endeavour Mining Corp fell 4.07% after the company said it was in talks with fellow West African-focused gold mining company Teranga Gold over a potential merger, as it looks to add heft at a time of soaring gold prices.

* On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 35.98 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Sleep Country Canada Holdings, which jumped 13.6%, after reporting improved quarterly sales.

* Aurora Cannabis fell 23.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Kinaxis Inc, down 6.7%.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 63.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Amy Caren Daniel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -3.61% 6.94 Delayed Quote.6.19%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -20.68% 11.62 Delayed Quote.-56.24%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 1.69% 0.3 Delayed Quote.-45.37%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -1.63% 31.34 Delayed Quote.16.99%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.17% 9.31 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION -5.87% 30.27 Delayed Quote.31.23%
GOLD 0.44% 1878.29 Delayed Quote.29.07%
HEXO CORP. -4.76% 0.98 Delayed Quote.-49.28%
KINAXIS INC. -6.84% 177.61 Delayed Quote.91.23%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -2.94% 0.495 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -19.62% 1.68 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.33% 16536.32 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC. 7.54% 24.35 Delayed Quote.12.27%
TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION 2.74% 13.5 Delayed Quote.87.18%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -6.78% 0.275 Delayed Quote.-60.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 3.57% 0.145 Delayed Quote.-77.78%
TILRAY, INC. -12.28% 8.86 Delayed Quote.-41.04%
