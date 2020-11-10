Financials lift TSX as investors cheer vaccine developments

* Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday a combination of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine booster produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in all healthy volunteers in an early-stage study.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.65 points, or 0.22%, at 16,512.51.

* Financials gained 0.8%, the most among the three major sectors trading higher.

* Energy stocks rose 0.6% as crude prices jumped about 1.5% as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the horizon outweighed the expected negative impact on fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus. [O/R]

* Limiting market gains, material stocks, which include precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.5%.

* Endeavour Mining Corp fell 4.07% after the company said it was in talks with fellow West African-focused gold mining company Teranga Gold over a potential merger, as it looks to add heft at a time of soaring gold prices.

* On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 35.98 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Sleep Country Canada Holdings, which jumped 13.6%, after reporting improved quarterly sales.

* Aurora Cannabis fell 23.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Kinaxis Inc, down 6.7%.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 63.11 million shares.

