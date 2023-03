March 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by gains in bank and energy stocks on the back of optimism in global markets that turmoil in the financial sector could be contained.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.63 points, or 0.3%, at 19,560.12. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)