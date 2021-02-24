Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Material stocks drag TSX lower

02/24/2021 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in materials stocks overshadowed upbeat earnings from National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,799 an ounce.

* Miners Dundee Precious Metals Inc and Centerra Gold fell 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively, and were the top drag on the TSX.

* At 09:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.04 points, or 0.42%, at 18,253.05.

* The financials sector gained 0.1% as Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada topped analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit.

* The energy sector dropped 0.7%, even though U.S. crude prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.1%.

* On the TSX, 62 issues were higher, while 150 issues declined for a 2.42-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 24.02 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were printing company Transcontinental Inc , which jumped 2.3%, and National Bank of Canada, which rose 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Suncor Energy Inc , and Great-West Lifeco Inc.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 44 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 43.98 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. -0.41% 31.91 Delayed Quote.5.50%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.51% 24.86 Delayed Quote.7.90%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 3.52% 78.44 Delayed Quote.5.53%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.12% 18320.52 Delayed Quote.5.14%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 3.04% 27.14 Delayed Quote.23.37%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 2.13% 20.8 Delayed Quote.3.02%
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:07aMaterial stocks drag TSX lower
RE
09:35aTSX BRIEF : Now Down Near 25 Points, Having Fluctuated Between Losses of 15 and ..
MT
08:52aBLACKBERRY : Says Its 2021 Annual Threat Report "Uncovers Breadth of COVID-19 Ex..
MT
07:20aBMO's Markets Summary
MT
06:23aSTOCKS BRIEF : US Futures Point Modestly Higher With S&P Up Close to 0.1%
MT
06:21aMT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WAT : B2Gold; Dream Unlimited Corp
MT
02/23CIBT EDUCATION : GEC Education Mega Center Receives City Council Approval at Thi..
MT
02/23WSP GLOBAL : Acquires Earth Consulting Group and Broadens Its Environmental Cons..
MT
02/23ISIGN MEDIA : Says Kozar Resigned as Chief Executive
MT
02/23Canada Stocks Limit Losses To 87 Points; Shopify Doesn't Help, But BMO and Sc..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:03aUPDATE : Centerra Gold Down Near 4% Even as Books Year-on-Year Increase in Fourt..
MT
09:55aMETHANEX : Hold Rating Maintained at TPH as Methanol Prices Plateau
MT
09:52aBARRICK GOLD : Tanzania Minerals and Mining Investment Conference
PU
09:52aENDEAVOUR MINING : Completes Pre-Feasibility Study for Fetekro, Kalana Projects
MT
09:48aCRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Kept at Hold by TPH as Q4 Results Meet Expectations
MT
09:34aCOMMODITIES : Natural Gas Edges Down as Forecasts Warm, Goldman Sachs Says Deep ..
MT
09:30aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Dave McKay of RBC to speak at RBC Capital Markets Global ..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.23 Delayed Quote.7.89%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 31.11 Delayed Quote.5.64%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 4.23 Delayed Quote.4.70%
ENERPLUS CORPORATION 6.72 Delayed Quote.4.19%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 1.165 Delayed Quote.4.02%
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 501.05 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
B2GOLD CORP. 5.96 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
GIBSON ENERGY INC. 20.66 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND 6.94 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 13.72 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ