S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
PRESS RELEASE: Immune Regulation Limited: Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US

12/17/2020 | 03:01am EST
 DGAP-News: Immune Regulation Limited / Key word(s): Personnel 
Immune Regulation Limited: Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and 
builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in 
the US 
 
2020-12-17 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management 
Team with standout industry professionals in the US* 
 
(London UK, New Orleans US, 17 December, 2020) Immune Regulation Ltd, a US 
and UK based clinical stage biotechnology company announced today a series 
of appointments to build out the Board and leadership team that will work 
alongside Jonathan Rigby, Group CEO of Immune Regulation, in advancing the 
development of its first-in-class immune resetting therapies for autoimmune 
and allergic diseases. 
 
Veteran biotech executive *Peter Greenleaf* has been appointed _Chairman of 
the Board of Directors_. Peter currently serves as the CEO and member of the 
Board of Directors of autoimmune therapeutics company Aurinia, (NASDAQ; AUPH 
/ TSX; AUP). Previously, Peter served as the CEO of Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq; 
CERC), the CEO and Chairman of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ; SCMP), 
CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Histogenics Corporation, 
President of Medlmmune LLC and Medlmmune Ventures. He is also currently a 
member of the Board of Directors of Antares Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ; 
ATRS) and Chairman of Biodelivery Sciences International, Inc (NASDAQ; 
BDSI). 
 
*Jones W. (Woody) Bryan Ph.D, Perry Calias Ph.D, Jeff Myers M.D., Marylyn 
Rigby* and *Nancy Vinh* have also joined Immune Regulation's leadership 
team. 
 
Woody has been appointed _Chief Business Officer_ and is a highly 
experienced and well-regarded business operations professional with a very 
successful track record in the healthcare industry. Most recently he served 
as SVP of Business Development at UroGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq; 
URGN) and as SVP of Business Development at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
(Nasdaq; SCMP), where he spearheaded the effort for its acquisition by 
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion. His previous experience 
includes SVP of BD at Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., VP of BD and Licensing at 
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq; SUPN), VP BD, Licensing and Project 
Management at Shire Laboratories and led scientific and BD leadership 
positions at AAI and Schering Plough. 
 
Perry has been appointed _Chief Operating Officer _andbrings over 25 years 
of biopharmaceutical experience in clinical development across the drug and 
device sectors of healthcare. He has a strong track record in compound 
development, drug delivery and pipeline progression, as well as building R&D 
organizations. His previous experience includes serving as Chief Scientific 
Officer and Head of R&D at Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq; CERC) and Vice President of 
Global CMC and Product Development at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; 
SCMP). He has also held a variety of R&D positions both in clinical and 
non-clinical roles of expanded leadership at Shire HGT and Genzyme. 
 
Jeff has been appointed _Chief Medical Officer_ and is an experienced 
biotech executive with experience in all phases of drug development from 
pre-clinical through to commercial. Most recently, Jeff served as the SVP of 
Global Medical Affairs and Interim CMO at Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; 
PTLA) through the eventual acquisition by Alexion. While at Gilead (Nasdaq; 
GILD) he was the Global Medical Affairs Lead for the CV franchise including 
pulmonary hypertension, chronic angina, and cystic fibrosis. At SteadyMed 
Therapeutics (Nasdaq; STDY) he led the clinical and regulatory programs 
prior to the acquisition by United Therapeutics (Nasdaq; UTHR). Most 
recently, Jeff served as the SVP of Global Medical Affairs and Interim CMO 
at Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; PTLA) through the eventual acquisition 
by Alexion. He served as the Chief of Paediatric Cardiac Surgery at The 
Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Professor for Surgery at 
Harvard Medical School prior to beginning his career in industry. 
 
Marylyn has been appointed _VP of Marketing and Investor Relations_ and is a 
results driven, experienced pharmaceutical, biotech and drug delivery 
professional. In addition to her expertise in marketing, public and investor 
relations, she has a successful track record with BD, licensing, public and 
private equity financing, strategy and other key corporate functions. 
Previously she led the marketing and patient outreach programs for a lead 
development stage product to treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) at 
United Therapeutics (Nasdaq; UTHR). As the head of Marketing and Investor 
Relations at SteadyMed Therapeutics Inc, (Nasdaq; STDY) she assisted the 
company through multiple private equity financings a Nasdaq listing in 2015 
and a public-to-public company sale to United Therapeutics (Nasdaq; UTHR) in 
2018. Earlier in her career Marylyn was the lead licensing professional at 
Cydex Pharmaceuticals prior to its acquisition by Ligand Pharmaceuticals 
(Nasdaq; LGND). 
 
Nancy has been appointed as _VP Clinical Operations_ and has over twenty 
years of experience managing early and late phase, international clinical 
trials for drugs, biologics, cell therapy and combination products across a 
wide range of therapeutic areas. Formerly she was Head of Clinical 
Operations at Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq; PTLA) where she was 
responsible for the development of clinical trial operations, strategy and 
trial execution for a number of therapeutics. Earlier she headed up Clinical 
Operations at Cellerant Therapeutics, and Nile Therapeutics and led 
registrational and label expansion trials execution at CV Therapeutics. 
 
Commenting on the appointments, Group CEO Jonathan Rigby said, "I am 
thrilled that the promise of our pipeline of revolutionary autoimmune and 
allergic disease products and our culture of drive and commitment has 
allowed me to attract such incredible professionals in the US to complement 
our UK based team." 
 
Commenting on his new role, Chairman of the Board of Directors Peter 
Greenleaf said, "I have led a number of very successful companies over the 
years and it is clear that Immune Regulation has built a world class team to 
execute on its clinical development goals in multiple autoimmune and 
allergic diseases. I look forward to working with the team to help them 
achieve their goals." 
 
*For further enquiries* 
 
Immune Regulation Ltd 
Jonathan Rigby, Group CEO 
+1 510 589 3268 
jonathan.rigby@immuneregulation.com 
www.immuneregulation.com [1] 
 
*About Immune Regulation * 
Immune Regulation Limited is a US and UK based clinical stage biotechnology 
company, pioneering new technologies for regulating and resetting the immune 
system and developing novel first-in-class therapies for inflammatory and 
immunological diseases. 
Immune Regulation's first-in-class immune resetting therapies have 
demonstrated unique efficacy and safety in pre-clinical and human studies 
without suppressing the immune system. 
 
*Forward-Looking Statements* 
This announcement includes forward-looking statements, being statements made 
in the announcement that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements 
can generally be identified by the use of words including "anticipate", 
"may", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "expect" and words of similar 
meaning. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, 
uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's 
actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from 
the results, performance or achievements contemplated by the forward-looking 
statements in this announcement. The forward-looking statements speak only 
to the date of this announcement. Neither the Company, nor any shareholder, 
affiliate, employee, adviser or representative of the Company shall be under 
any obligation to, and all of those persons expressly disclaim any 
obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in 
this announcement. 
 
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1155802 2020-12-17 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=45ff0074f3575a1a164c7b7bd35e7c30&application_id=1155802&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

