PRESS RELEASE : NOUVEAU MONDE CONFIRMS ITS FIRM -3

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding Company is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website at: www.NouveauMonde.group -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Nouveau Monde Graphite 331rue Brassand JOK3BO Saint Michel Des Saints,Quebec Canada Internet: www.nouveaumonde.ca EQS News ID: 1184316 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1184316 2021-04-14

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)