    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:53:22 2023-02-02 pm EST
20740.44 PTS   -0.05%
05:43pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 20740.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:39pToronto market dips for second day as Canada Goose slumps
RE
04:27pTSX Posts Modest Losses For a Second Day On Softer Commodity Prices; But Fifth Straight Winning Week Still Achievable
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 20740.44 -- Data Talk

02/02/2023 | 05:43pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 10.61 points or 0.05% today to 20740.44


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 26.94 points or 0.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.10% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 6.10% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.92% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.13% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.67% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1355.52 points or 6.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1741ET

News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:33pTeck completes sale of Fort Hills stake to project partners; exits oilsands
AQ
05:32pTeck Resources Closes C$1 Billion Sale of its Stake in the Fort Hills Oil Sands Project
MT
05:32pConstellation Software Brief: Adds a Further Update will be..
MT
05:27pMethanex : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:22pConstellation Software Brief: Says "Complexities Caused by ..
MT
05:21pConstellation Software Brief: Announcing Delayed Release Da..
MT
05:18pConstellation Software Inc. Announces Delayed Release Date of its Results for the Fourt..
AQ
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Heatmap : ETF components 