S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 20740.44 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 10.61 points or 0.05% today to 20740.44

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 26.94 points or 0.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.10% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 6.10% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.92% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.13% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.67% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1355.52 points or 6.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1741ET