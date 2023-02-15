S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 20720.39 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 15.60 points or 0.08% today to 20720.39

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 122.64 points or 0.60% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Off 6.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 6.19% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.81% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.23% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.57% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 1335.47 points or 6.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1734ET