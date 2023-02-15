Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:49:37 2023-02-15 pm EST
20720.39 PTS   +0.08%
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 20720.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:37pToronto shares flat as gold miner, energy stocks decline
RE
04:26pTSX Closes Up with Modest Gains Following Strong US retail, Inflation Data
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 20720.39 -- Data Talk

02/15/2023 | 05:35pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 15.60 points or 0.08% today to 20720.39


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 122.64 points or 0.60% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Off 6.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 6.19% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.81% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.23% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.57% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 1335.47 points or 6.89%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1734ET

05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 20720.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:37pToronto shares flat as gold miner, energy stocks decline
RE
04:26pTSX Closes Up with Modest Gains Following Strong US retail, Inflation Data
MT
12:14pTSX Moving Lower at Noon on Weak Energy Issues, Plunging Housing Starts
MT
12:14pToronto Stocks Edge Lower; Bausch + Lomb Rises on CEO, Chairman Appointment
DJ
12:01pTSX's S&P/TSX Composite Index Down 39.25 Points to 20,665.54 at Noon
MT
07:24aTSX futures drop as commodity prices decline
RE
02/14S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20704.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/14Tech helps Toronto market close higher for third day
RE
02/14Toronto Stock Exchange Manages a Minor Gain as US Inflation Rises More Than Expected
MT
05:45pNutrien misses quarterly profit estimates amid higher fertilizer prices
RE
05:44pManulife files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Related MD&A
PR
05:39pManulife Financial : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
05:38pNutrien Q4 Profit Declines but Revenue Climbs 4%; Approves 10% Increase in Quarterly Di..
MT
05:29pManulife Financial : Rapport de gestion (en angalis)
PU
05:18pKinross Gold Up 2.8% After Hours as Q4 Loss Widens on Items and Adjusted Profit Beats E..
MT
05:18pNutrien Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
BU
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 12.07 Delayed Quote.19.98%
SHOPIFY INC. 71.44 Delayed Quote.6.91%
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD. 113.67 Delayed Quote.5.84%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.31 Delayed Quote.4.80%
DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 14.95 Delayed Quote.4.25%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 16.06 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 29.22 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 81.2 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
PAREX RESOURCES INC. 23.44 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 5.25 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
