    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:58 2022-12-07 pm EST
19973.22 PTS   -0.08%
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 19973.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pTSX falls for fourth day as oil prices hit 2022 low
RE
04:26pTSX Down Four Days In A Row As Canada Investors Still Uncertain Around An Endpoint For Rate Increases
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 19973.22 -- Data Talk

12/07/2022 | 05:30pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 16.95 points or 0.08% today to 19973.22


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 552.23 points or 2.69% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 9.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 9.57% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.71% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.57% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.71% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1249.62 points or 5.89%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1729ET

05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 19973.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pTSX falls for fourth day as oil prices hit 2022 low
RE
04:26pTSX Down Four Days In A Row As Canada Investors Still Uncertain Around An Endpoint For ..
MT
04:01pCanada Stocks Brief: Closing Down Near 20 Pts, Adding To More Than 5..
MT
03:04pCanada Stocks Brief: Comes After the TSX Lost More Than 500 Pts Over..
MT
03:03pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Enters Last Hour of Wednesday Trade Up a Mo..
MT
12:20pToronto Stocks Flat as BoC Raises Rates 50 Basis Points; Dollarama Up as 3Q Sales, Prof..
DJ
12:09pTSX up 20 Points at Midday as Bank of Canada Hints at Possible Rates Hikes Slowdown
MT
11:22aTSX gains as Bank of Canada signals slowdown in rate hikes
RE
10:29aCanada Stocks Brief: Desjardins Says Markets Digesting Info Within C..
MT
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:17pDescartes Systems Group Fiscal Third-Quarter Profit Rises 3.9% as Revenue Rises
MT
05:10pSummit Industrial Income REIT Brief: Announcing Rece..
MT
05:10pSummit Industrial Income REIT Brief: ISS and Glass L..
MT
05:08pISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Summit Industrial Income REIT Unitholders Vote FOR the Pr..
AQ
05:08pDescartes Systems : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:05pBaytex Announces 2023 Budget with Continued Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation and Enha..
NE
05:02pDescartes Brief: Cites Record Services Revenues and Income from Operatio..
MT
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 13.87 Delayed Quote.5.88%
DOLLARAMA INC. 84 Delayed Quote.5.21%
ERO COPPER CORP. 17.52 Delayed Quote.5.16%
MAG SILVER CORP. 21.59 Delayed Quote.4.70%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.58 Delayed Quote.4.45%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 3.93 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
NFI GROUP INC. 9.28 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 3.42 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.53 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 4.41 Delayed Quote.-10.00%