S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 19973.22 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 16.95 points or 0.08% today to 19973.22

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 552.23 points or 2.69% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 9.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 9.57% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.71% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.57% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.71% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1249.62 points or 5.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

