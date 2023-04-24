Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:55:59 2023-04-24 pm EDT
20676.74 PTS   -0.08%
05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 20676.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:47pDespite dip, Toronto market holds near two-month high as volatility ebbs
RE
04:42pTSX Posts Modest Losses Despite Higher Commodity Prices; CN Rail Kicks Off Q1 Earnings Season
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 20676.74 -- Data Talk

04/24/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 16.41 points or 0.08% today to 20676.74


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.39% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 2.40% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 13.57% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.44% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.70% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 1291.82 points or 6.66%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1732ET

Rankings
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 2.91 Delayed Quote.6.20%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 5.3 Delayed Quote.4.33%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 69.96 Delayed Quote.4.18%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 12.8 Delayed Quote.3.31%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 26.73 Delayed Quote.3.24%
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION 52.57 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
ARITZIA INC. 42.78 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC. 58.32 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 22.55 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.81 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
