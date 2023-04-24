S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 20676.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 16.41 points or 0.08% today to 20676.74

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.39% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 2.40% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 13.57% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.44% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.70% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 1291.82 points or 6.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1732ET