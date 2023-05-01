S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 20615.10 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 21.44 points or 0.10% today to 20615.10

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.67% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.73% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.38% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1230.18 points or 6.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1733ET