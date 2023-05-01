Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:16:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
20615.10 PTS   -0.10%
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 20615.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pToronto's main stock index kicks off week with lacklustre start
RE
04:22pTSX Adds To Losing Week In Closing Down 21 Pts on Weaker Commodity Prices, Nerves Around U.S. Rates and Regional Banks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 20615.10 -- Data Talk

05/01/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 21.44 points or 0.10% today to 20615.10


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.67% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.73% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.38% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1230.18 points or 6.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1733ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 20615.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pToronto's main stock index kicks off week with lacklustre start
RE
04:22pTSX Adds To Losing Week In Closing Down 21 Pts on Weaker Commodity Prices, Nerves Aroun..
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Down About 16 Pts Having Entered Last Hour of Monday T..
MT
03:04pTSX Brief: Also, While Fed Seen Set to Raise Rates Another 25bps This Week, In..
MT
03:04pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Monday Trade Up About 33 Pts, Having Been Up 48..
MT
12:31pToronto Stocks Edge Higher; Cargojet Rises on Higher 1Q Profit
DJ
12:17pTSX up 48 Points at Midday With Industrials and Financials The Biggest Gainers
MT
10:41aTSX kicks off week on steady footing as miners gain
RE
09:40aTSX Brief: Index Closed Friday With Gains of 115 Pts, But Had First Weekly Los..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:54pCanada's regulator seeks information on RBC's $13.5 bln takeover of HSBC unit
RE
05:33pCompetition Bureau seeks input on RBC's proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada
AQ
05:31pMEG Energy First-Quarter Profit Falls 78% on Lower Oil Prices
MT
05:30pUpdate on BlackBerry: Up 8.8% In US After Hours As Board Initiates ..
MT
05:30pKinaxis Brief: Supply Chain Company HAVI and Supply Chain Technology Playe..
MT
05:29pBlackBerry Board Initiates Review of Portfolio, Business Configuration
MT
05:16pBlackBerry to review strategic options for its business
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.83 Delayed Quote.5.06%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 1.09 Delayed Quote.4.81%
CASCADES INC. 11.49 Delayed Quote.4.08%
CARGOJET INC. 105.83 Delayed Quote.3.86%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 15.51 Delayed Quote.3.33%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 3.03 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 61.65 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
SHOPIFY INC. 64.04 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 65.68 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 6.08 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
Heatmap : ETF components 
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer