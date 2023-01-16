S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 20390.33 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 30.23 points or 0.15% today to 20390.33

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 883.49 points or 4.53% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 30, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 7.68% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 7.68% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.00% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.87% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 1005.41 points or 5.19%

